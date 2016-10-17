Logan Catherine Hamilton, 18, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016, at her residence in Landeck.

She was born February 6, 1998, in Lima, the daughter of Tim Hamilton and JoAnn Kehres, who both survive in Landeck.

Survivors include a brother, Jacob Hamilton, who is serving in the United States Air Force in Italy; five aunts, Julie (Gary) Schimmoeller of Fort Jennings, Jean (Brent) Mueller of Delphos, Amy (Vince) Downing of Lima, Laurie Hamilton of Elida, Deb Hamilton of St. Marys; three uncles, Terry Hamilton and Scott (Lori) Hamilton, both of Delphos, and Chris (Kathy) Kehres of Kalida; her grandparents, Vincent and Mary Ann (Hilvers) Kehres of Delphos; and a very special friend, Makaya Dunning.

An uncle, Mark Hamilton; and grandparents Ronald and Eileen (Fishbach) Hamilton, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, at St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck, with Father Daniel Johnston officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Soccer Association.