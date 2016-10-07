VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — The Lincolnview cross country teams competed in the Coldwater invitational on Thursday night.

The boys’ race featured several state-ranked teams, with the Lancer boys placing third overall in the 20-team field. Lincolnview was led by two top 10 finishers in Austin Elick, who placed sixth (17:13), and Karter Tow, who was seventh (17:18). The rest of the Lancers’ top five runners included Alek Bowersock, 24th (17:58); Jacob Keysor, 25th (17:59); and Tracey West, 30th (18:03). Rounding out the varsity finishes were two freshmen: Devon Bill (38th) and Joe Sadowski (55th).

“It was a good night for our top two boys,” said Lincolnview Coach Matt Langdon. “They ran well and are becoming legitimate front runners.

“To (have) both place in the top 10 is a great accomplishment at this meet,” Coach Langdon added. “We are now finished with the regular season, so we can take a deep breath and begin to focus on the conference. The kids are excited for the NWC and I can’t wait to see what we do.”

The girls team placed 11th overall and were led by Madeline Snyder in 47th (22:12) place. She was followed by Tori Snyder in 48th (22:15), Alena Looser in 60th (22:40), Rylee Byrne in 80th (23:30), and Miah Katalenas in 136th (26:11).