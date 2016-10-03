VW independent sports

EDGERTON — The Lincolnview cross country teams traveled to Edgerton on Saturday, where the Lancer boys took home the meet championship by scoring just 42 points and beating state-ranked Fairview by six points.

The Lancer boys placed for runners in the top 10 of the race, led by a third place finish by Karter Tow, who was closely followed by Austin Elick, who placed fourth. Rounding out the scorers were Alek Bowersock in ninth, Jacob Keysor in 10th, and Tracey West in 17th. Freshmen Devon Bill and Joe Sadowski placed 30th and 39th, respectively.

“Today was a good test for the boys,” said Lincolnview Head Coach Matt Langdon. “Fairview has a very strong team and I liked how our boys finished the race.

“For us to reach our season goals, we are going to have to keep getting better at finishing,” the coach added. “The big races during tournament always come down to just a few points, so we have to keep pressing the importance of getting through the finish line. I like where we are right now, but we still have a little more work to do.”

The Lincolnview girls team placed fourth overall in the meet, and were led by Rylee Byrne, who placed 15th. She was followed by Tori Snyder (20th), Madeline Snyder (21st), Alena Looser (33rd), and Miah Katalenas (60th).

“We did a couple of good things today that will help us at the end of the season,” Coach Langdon noted. “The next couple of weeks will be important as we begin to look toward conference and the tournament season.”