Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights volleyball team hosted Bluffton in its final

Northwest Conference match of the season. Crestview came out on top, defeating the Lady Pirates in three straight games: 25-18, 25-13, and 25-14.

The Knights also honored their four seniors, Maci Baker, Syd Bowen, Ashley Dealey, and Katie McClure, for their dedication to the Crestview volleyball program.

The Knights are now 10-11 overall, and finished 4-4 in the NWC. Crestview will be back in action on Saturday, as the team travels to Hicksville for its final regular season match against the Aces. Junior varsity start time is 10 a.m.

Leading the way for the Knights on Tuesday are the following:

Serving – Abby Bagley, 16/16; Lexi Gregory, 15/15, with three aces; Syd Bowen, 13/13 with three aces; Katie McClure, with four aces.

Hitting – Ally McCoy, 11 kills; Gregory and Dealey, seven kills each; McClure and Bagley, four kills each.

Setting – Bagley, 19 assists; Maddy Lamb, eight assists.

Serve receive – Lyvia Black, 14/14; and McClure, 14/15.

Digs – Gregory, 12 digs; and McClure, nine digs.

Blocks – McCoy, seven blocks.

The Crestview JV squad defeated Bluffton in two games, 25-16 and 25-17. The Knight JVs are now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in league play.