CONVOY — The Bluffton Pirates scored first and last, but Crestview’s Knights had a run of five unanswered touchdowns — including four in the second quarter alone — to grab a 41-21 Northwest Conference victory Friday night at home.

The Knights compiled 428 yards of offense, with all but 56 of those on the ground. Crestview quarterback Drew Kline was responsible for four of the Knights’ TDs, rushing for two and passing for another pair to help fuel the victory. Crestview had two 100-yard rushers. Trevor Gibson ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Kline also hit the century mark with 100 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

Bluffton’s Dakota Bricker rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Pirates scored first on a 5-yard run by Bricker with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter. Kyle Koontz kicked the point-after and Bluffton led 7-0.

That lead lasted a little over six minutes, until Gibson bulled the ball over the goal line from the 1-yard line at the 2:08 mark of the first quarter. The point-after failed and the Knights trailed 7-6.

Bluffton put another touchdown on the board with just 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Bricker got loose and scampered 52 yards for his second TD. Koontz again converted at the Pirates were up 14-6 as the first quarter ended.

It was the second quarter, though, that effectively put the game out of reach, as the Knights put up 28 unanswered points in the period to go up 34-14 at the half.

Touchdowns were scored by Gibson on a four-yard run with 11:02 remaining, and Kline on an 8-yard pass to Grant Schlagbaum at the 8:56 mark and four- and two-yard runs with 4:58 and 53 seconds left, respectively.

The Knights added another score in the third quarter when Kline found Wade Sheets for a 15-yard touchdown with 5:35 remaining and a 41-14 lead.

Bluffton scored the final touchdown on a 2-yard run by Jason Bracy with 5:32 remaining in the game.

The Pirates had no penalties in the game and no turnovers, but just couldn’t stop Crestview’s offensive power. In addition to compiling 22 first downs, to 8 for Bluffton, the Knights also won the time of possession battle, having the ball in their possession for 33:34, compared to 14:26 for the Pirates.

Crestview is now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Knights will finish out the regular season this coming Friday at Paulding.