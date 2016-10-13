SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s a game that carries Northwest Conference title implications, and a substantial number of playoff points for the winner.

The Crestview Knights (5-2, 2-2 NWC) will travel to Stadium Park in Delphos Friday night, to take on the Jefferson Wildcats (6-1, 4-0 NWC [tied for first with Spencerville]).

After suffering back-to–back losses by a combined total of four points, the Knights bounced back with last Friday’s 40-9 victory over Allen East.

“I thought our defensive performance was the most complete game we have put together on that side of the ball,” Crestview Head Coach Jared Owens said. “Offensively, we were able to find some balance in the passing and running game, and were able to get contributions from a lot of different people.”

While the Knights need to win the remaining three games on the regular season schedule and get some help from other teams to capture at least a share of the NWC title, a win over Jefferson would go a long way toward securing a Week 11 home playoff game.

The Wildcats enter Friday’s game averaging 35 points per game. Running back Hunter Binkey is the NWC’s leading rusher, with 161 carries, 1,169 yards, and 10 touchdowns, while Brenen Auer has 124 carries, 753 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

They don’t pass often, but when they do, the Wildcats are very efficient. Quarterback Jace Stockwell is 33 of 49 for 607 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.

“Their backfield has three of the best athletes in the NWC,” Owens said. “Containing their running game will be a good challenge for our defense.”

Jefferson is first among NWC schools in terms of fewest number of points, first downs (10 per game), and total yards allowed (203 per game).

“Jefferson has a great defense like they always do,” Owens said. “They fly to the football and tackle well.”

The Knights will counter with an offense that’s averaging nearly 36 points and 396 yards per game, second-highest among NWC schools.

Quarterback Drew Kline is 55 of 107 for 997 passing, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 112 times for 875 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Running back Luke Gerardot has chipped in with 74 carries, 378 yards, and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Crestview is ranked first among NWC in fewest rushing yards allowed (102 per game), second in total yards allowed (225 per game), and second in first downs allowed (10.4 per game).

Those numbers and Crestview’s play on the field have caught the attention of Jefferson Head Coach Chris Sommers.

“They cause a lot of concerns, but are what you would expect from Jared Owens and his staff coaching them,” Sommers said. “They are very sound in all phases, and play with a lot of energy and fundamentals.”

Friday’s Crestview-Jefferson game will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live on thevwindepedent.com.