By Danny Pawlick

Last Thursday, the Knights defeated the Allen East Mustangs in volleyball. They won in three games, the score for the last one being 26 to 28. The last game kept going, “on and on,” said junior Abby Bagley. “We would score, and then they would score, back and forth.”

The Crestview musical for this year will be Mary Poppins, starring Cora Millay as Mary Poppins and Griffen Waltmire as Bert. The decision for this year’s musical was made by Mrs. Hancock and Mr. Grooms, and parents will also help with putting the show together. “We started rehearsing about a month ago, and we rehearse three times a week,” said junior Becca Daugherty. The musical will be Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, in the auditeria.

The Crestview soccer team played Delphos St. John’s last Thursday. The game was at Delphos St. John’s. Unfortunately, the Knights came up short, and the final score was 10-2. The team has 17 players this year, including captains Tommi Anderson, Mary Mitchener, Kylee Agler, and Abigail Clouser.