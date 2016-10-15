SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

DELPHOS — It was a game that lived up to expectations — hard hitting and close.

But Delphos Jefferson took advantage of a first half interception and several second-half miscues by Crestview, and topped the Knights 20-12. The loss eliminated Crestview (5-3, 2-3) from the NWC title race, while the Wildcats improved to 7-1, and 5-0.

Jefferson opened the scoring on a one-yard run by Hunter Binkley with 2:54 left in the opening quarter. The extra point by Drew Reiss was good, and the Wildcats led 7-0.

But the Knights responded quickly, on an 82-yard option keeper by quarterback Drew Kline. However, the extra point try by Drew Hicks hit the right upright and was no good, making it a 7-6 game with 2:32 left in the opening stanza.

After Kline threw a late first-quarter interception, Jefferson drove 64 yards on five plays and scored on a one-yard run by Brenen Auer with 10:11 left in the second quarter. The Reiss extra point made it 14-6.

Crestview scored on a wild fourth-down pass with just nine seconds left until halftime. The play took 17 seconds, while Kline frantically scrambled around the field, before firing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Charles Stefanek. The Knights went for two, but Kline was stopped short of the goal line, making the score 14-12 going into halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, although Crestview had chances. The Knights were unable to capitalize on a Jefferson turnover on downs near midfield, and an interception by Derek Dealey at the Wildcats 41.

After the interception, Crestview ran three plays then lost a fumble, setting the stage for what proved to be a game-clinching 14-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off by Jefferson quarterback Jace Stockwell’s one-yard keeper.

The extra point attempt hit the upright and was no good, leaving the score 20-12 with 6:33 left in the game.

Crestview had two more drives, but lost the ball on a high snap on the first drive, then turned it over on downs on the second drive.

“Turnovers were the absolute key to this game, no question,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

“They (the kids) have to hungry to come back and work on those things and eliminate them,” Owens added.

Kline led Crestview with 13 carries and 136 yards rushing. He completed 7 of 20 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and caught a seven-yard pass from Dylan Grandstaff.

Luke Gerardot had 12 carries for 57 yards, and Chase Clark led all receivers with three catches and 65 yards.

Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley topped all rushers with 26 carries, 162 yards and a touchdown.

Brenen Auer had 18 carries for 84 yards and a score.

Despite the loss, Crestview remains very much alive in the playoff race.

Unofficially, the Knights are third in Division VII, Region 26. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for the postseason.

Crestview will host Bluffton Friday night, while Jefferson will travel to Ada.