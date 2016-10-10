Jack Hanna provides information on a clouded leopard while a Columbus Zoo staffer keeps the animal on a table during Hanna’s “Into the Wild Live!” show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Hanna brought a number of other animals with him, including a sloth, an echidna, a young kangaroo (joey), and a cheetah, and also showed videos of mountain gorillas, as well as a blooper film from his many television appearances (click here for more photos from the show at pre-show activities). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent