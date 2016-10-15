Howard H. Hoblet, 94, of rural Convoy, died at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Convoy.

He was born January 20, 1922, in Wisner, Nebraska, the son of Floyd and Anna Marie (Stauffer) Hoblet, who preceded him in death. On September 12, 1942, he married the former Marjorie J. Owens, who survives.

He was a 1939 graduate of Union High School and served in the U.S. Army 11th Calvary Group-Mechanized serving in the European Theatre from January 1943 to February 1946. He was involved in campaigns in the Rhineland, the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), and Central Europe. He was a life member of American Legion Post 208 in Convoy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 of Van Wert.

Howard was a farmer in Harrison Township his entire life. He raised dairy cattle and loved his animals, especially his cats and dogs. He retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne in 1981 after 27 years. He was a member of the former Convoy United Brethren in Christ Church, serving as Sunday school superintendent for many years, and lay delegate to the annual conference for many years. More recently, he was a member of Sugar Ridge Church of God.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Dr. Kent (Connie) Hoblet of Starkville, Mississippi; a daughter, Janice (Jerry) Herzog of Columbus Grove; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristina) Hoblet of Powell, Dr. Aaron (Carrie) Hoblet of Bend, Oregon, Philip (Sarah) Hoblet of Huntersville, North Carolina, Joshua (Ann) Hoblet of Cameron, North Carolina, Joel Hoblet of Columbus, Michael (Bethany) Hoblet of Maineville, Dr. Justin Hoblet of Jacksonville, Florida, Art (Madhuri) Herzog of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Anne (Christopher) Dorband of Vaughnsville, Abigail (Whitney) Goldsberry of Bluffton, and Mary Herzog of China; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A son, Lee Hoblet; and two brothers, Burton B. Hoblet and Don Hoblet, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, at Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy, with Pastor Steven G. Waterman officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, where graveside military honors will be rendered by units from Convoy American Legion Post 208, Van Wert American Legion Post 178, and Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.