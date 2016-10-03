VW independent/submitted information

Come join the Van Wert County Historical Society on Thursday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a fun-filled gourd decorating class in the Museum Annex.

Classes at the Van Wert County Historical Museum are relaxing, informative, and are a great place to make new friends while local residents create their own fabulous gourd art.

There is a $5 registration fee. Gourds may be purchased to decorate for an additional $5-$10. To register, call Fran Neiswander 419.749.2476. The class size is limited, so be sure to register early.