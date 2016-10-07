VW independent/submitted information

Due to the resignation of Van Wert City Councilman John Marshall, who represented the First Ward, the Van Wert County Republican Central Committee is charged by statute with finding his replacement.

Those interested in applying should be registered Republicans who reside in Van Wert’s First Ward. Anyone meeting the above criteria can submit his or her name for consideration to Republican Chairman Thad Lichtensteiger (thadlichtensteiger@gmail.com or 419.203.1835) by Friday, October 21.