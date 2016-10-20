Gloria J. Hubbard, 82, of Sebring, and formerly of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born September 27, 1934, in Delphos, the daughter of Frank and June (Sarber) Wagner, who both preceded her in death. She married Bill Hubbard, who died October 15, 2001.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Debbie) Grunden and Mark (Melissa) Grunden; four daughters, Judy Quinn, Gloria (Richard) Baugh, Kathy Stumpf, and Candy Pittman; one brother, David Wagner; and many grandchildren.

A son, Joseph Grunden; and two brothers, Richard Wagner and Fred Wagner, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

