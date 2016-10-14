VW independent/submitted information

Evergreen Garden Club held its first meeting of the new year on October 6 at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert. Table decorations were in fall décor, with succulents planted in pumpkins. Tulip bulbs tucked in burlap fabric, tied with raffia were at each place. Twenty-five members enjoyed a delicious sit-down dinner. Gardeners assistants Kevin Kelly, Kent Bradford, and Mike Stanley did an excellent job of showing off their skills as waiters for the evening.

President Diane Ryan opened the meeting with the introduction of new member Jewell Kurtz. All members were encouraged to attend the “Fall Greetings” Region 2 meeting to be held on October 25 at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. Registration and breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m., with the opening at 9:30 that morning. There will be a sales table and vendors for shopping. A flower show will include designs as well as horticulture. Those wanting more information can call 419.203.4491.

The speakers’ series includes: Jason and Tricia Menchhofer, “Bats”; Curtis Young, “Pollinators”; Kylee Baumle, “Saving the Monarchs”; and Beining Nursery, “Hydrangeas: pruning and fall pruning”. It should be a fun day and a great chance to talk about members’ favorite subject … their gardens.

The program “Zentangle”, or tangle art, was presented by Judy Bradford.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, November 2, at Camp Clay.