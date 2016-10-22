SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The Defiance Bulldogs scored three rushing touchdowns, then used a mid-fourth quarter interception return for a touchdown to defeat Van Wert 27-14.

The loss spoiled the 2016 home finale and Senior Night for the Cougars (0-9, 0-8 WBL).

Playing without leading rusher Tylon Richard (injury), the Bulldogs (2-7, 2-6 WBL) turned to Jackson Meter, who scored on two one-yard touchdown runs.

The first came with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, and the extra point by Sammy Assaf gave Defiance a 7-0 lead.

Van Wert had a chance to score early the second quarter. The Cougars had it first-and-goal at the Defiance two-yard line, but failed to capitalize and turned it over on downs.

The Cougars did score with 7:14 left in the quarter, when Storm Pierce connected with Nate Place for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Jordon Danylchuk’s extra point kick was good, and the game was tied at seven.

But Defiance scored twice more before halftime, on a 31-yard run by Eric Lee with 4:22 left, then Meter’s second one-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left, to grab a 20-7 halftime lead.

Van Wert played inspired defense early in the third quarter. Danylchuck intercepted Defiance quarterback Javen Newton’s pass, leading to a one-play scoring drive, a 29-yard touchdown pass from Pierce to Place.

The PAT by Danylchuck trimmed the Defiance lead to 20-14 with 11:06 left in the quarter but that was as close as the Cougars would get.

Both teams traded fumbles and interceptions later in the third quarter, but neither team was able to capitalize on the other’s miscues until the 6:08 mark in the fourth quarter, when Braden Frederick intercepted a Pierce pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. The ensuing PAT was good, making it 27-14.

“Missed tackles killed us,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We missed tackles at critical times, and gave up some third-and-tens.”

“We were inconsistent offensively and defensively,” Recker added.

Offensively, the Cougars finished with minus-25 yards rushing.

Pierce was able to complete 12 of 21 passes for 127 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but was shaken up in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a tough kid, but he took a shot to the head and may be out next week,” Recker said.

Nate Place caught six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Defiance will finish the season at Lima Shawnee, while the Cougars will close out their season at Wapakoneta this coming Friday night.