VW independent/submitted information

Halloween events have been announced in the villages of Convoy and Ohio City.

Convoy Village Council has scheduled Trick or Treat activities for Monday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Residents who want to participate should turn on their outside lights during that time. The annual Convoy Lions Club costume judging will be held following Trick or Treat at 7 p.m. at the Convoy Fire Station. Categories include “Animals”, “Circus Characters”, “Ghosts and Goblins”, “Cartoon and TV Characters”, “Witches and Warlocks”, “Princes and Princesses”, “Cowboys and Indians”, “Space Characters,” and a “Miscellaneous” category.

Everyone gets a prize, and refreshments will be served.

The Ohio City Park Association will hold Halloween activities in the Ohio City Community Building, on Ohio 118 on the north side of the village, and, as always, the event is free to the public.

The event will be held Saturday, October 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The evening will feature local band Section Ate, while the park association will be serving homemade chili and peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches, along with other snacks by donation.

There will also be cash prizes for several costume categories.