The Central Insurance Companies were recently awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award from Applied Systems at the Applied User Group National Convention held in Orlando, Florida.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes Applied’s best customers and business partners for technology innovation and business success. Of the five Pinnacle awards given out this year, Central was the only carrier out of several hundred in the industry to receive this recognition.

“Central has been a great partner with Applied and IVANS, and we are proud to recognize them as one of this year’s Pinnacle Award winners,” said Reid French, CEO of Applied Systems. “Central’s technology strategy embraces automation to increase internal productivity and ease of doing business with agency partners through technology like commercial download, IVANS Market Appetite, Applied Rating, and ACORD eDocs, enabling Central to provide a greater customer experience to both agents and the end insured. In this digital world, connectivity is critical to enhancing competitive advantage and driving growth, and we applaud Central’s efforts to drive digital transformation throughout the insurance industry.”

“Applied, IVANS, and Central share a common vision to provide the best user experience for our partners in the independent agency system,” said Central’s Senior Vice President of Information Technology John White. “Working together in a digital world, we can enable agents and insureds with the information necessary to quickly and accurately satisfy their daily needs. Our technology and service capabilities are critical in providing the competitive edge our partners need to realize growth and profitability in their organization.”

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1876, and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states. Central is based in Van Wert, Ohio and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (excellent).