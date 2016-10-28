SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

His credentials and honors are impressive: Over the course of 43 seasons, he’s broadcast more than 7,000 games on the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network — 68 radio stations in seven different states.

Along with numerous other honors, he’s a 12-time recipient of the “Ohio Sportscaster of the Year” award, and he’s a member of four halls of fame.

Marty Brennaman, the “Voice of the Reds” for more than four decades, is coming to Van Wert’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center in early November.

“I tell people all the time: I’m a baseball guy and I talk baseball,” Brennaman told The Van Wert independent. “I’ll talk about our current team, the year that they had (68-94), and what we can look forward to.”

Brennaman will also share his most memorable moments, including Pete Rose’s record-setting 4,192nd career hit, Ken Griffey Jr.’s 500th and 600th career home runs, Reds’ World Series victories in 1975, 1976, and 1990, and he’ll talk about with broadcasting with his son, Thom Brennaman.

He’ll also answer questions from the audience.

“I enjoy the question-and-answer session more than any formal presentation, because it gives people a chance to ask questions about the team, my job, and the years I’ve been here,” Brennaman said. “I’ll tell a lot of stories, and inevitably people want to talk about the 31 years (Reds legend) Joe Nuxhall and I worked together.”

Even though the Reds didn’t qualify for the playoffs this year, Brennaman said he’s enjoyed the postseason.

“I’ve watched a lot of baseball since the regular season ended,” Brennaman said. “I watched the Division Series, the League Championship Series, and the World Series.”

While admitting broadcasting spring training games, a 162-game regular season schedule and playoff games can be a grind, the 74-year-old Brennaman said he has no plans to slow down.

“I think the thing that keeps me going is I enjoy doing the broadcasts,” Brennaman said. “From my perspective, each game presents a challenge, because you never know what you’re going to see.”

“It’s a game that keeps you young,” Brennaman added. “I feel like I’m a very young 74 years old, and I feel very blessed.”

Tickets for Brennaman’s presentation on Monday, November 7, starting at 7:30 p.m., are available for $20 each by calling the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office at 419.238.6722, noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at www.npacvw.org.