Bonnie M. Ashbaugh, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 11, 1931, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Elwyn and Ethel (DeCamp) Long, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Teresa L. Saxton of Van Wert, Linda (Jerry) Kaverman of Fort Jennings, and Rick (Dianna) Ashbaugh of Middle Point; a brother, Robert D. Long of Middle Point; two sisters, Rosa (Harold) Wollenhaupt of Cridersville and Helen Ashbaugh of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Gwendolyn Mobley, Josephine L. Terrell, and Ladonna Wollenhaupt, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Center of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.