Beverly Ann DeCamp, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2016, at the Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born August 26, 1934, in Cleveland, the daughter of Darle Aurelius and Cecile Luella (Bevington) Brown, who both preceded her in death. On January 17, 1954, she married Floyd L. DeCamp, who survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Brenda L. (Ron) Staker of Van Wert, Cheryl L. (Michael) Finnegan of Wapakoneta, and Diane (David) Uncapher of Lima; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Brown of Van Wert.

A son, Johnny Robert (at birth), and a grandson, Jordan Uncapher, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastors Steve A. Robinson and Dale McGee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

