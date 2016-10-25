Betty Jean (Miller) Morehead, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born July 13, 1929, in Van Wert, the daughter of Herman and Frances (Fisher) Miller, who both preceded her in death. On August 23, 1947, she married William J. Moreland, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Ann (William) Wortman of Ohio City and Debra Kay (Jonathan) Warner of Elida; a sister, Carol (Kenneth) Doner of Van Wert; one brother-in-law, Gerald Manken of Van Wert; five grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Richard Miller; two sisters, Ruth Joseph and Marilyn Manken; and a grandson, Scott Wortman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Haggis officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 54 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

