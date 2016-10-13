VW independent/submitted information

As Hurricane Matthew continued its path of destruction up the coast of the southeast United States, the American Red Cross expanded its massive sheltering effort to span five states. More than 13,400 people in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia woke up Sunday morning in 248 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters.

Locally in the West Central Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross, four volunteers have already deployed to assist with Hurricane Matthew relief efforts. On Monday, October 10, two additional volunteers were deployed to North Carolina in the emergency response vehicle from Van Wert. The vehicle will be used to deliver food and relief supplies throughout the affected communities.

“We are very proud that our local volunteers have answered the call to serve those affected by this storm in their time in need, said West Central Ohio Chapter Executive Director Derek Stemen. “I am proud to say that our community will be represented by our volunteers and our response vehicle, providing help and hope where it is needed most. “

At a time where all Red Cross vehicles are being called to serve, this is the first deployment for the Van Wert emergency response vehicle. The vehicle was generously donated by Eaton Corporation, with assistance from Braun Industries, several years ago and has since served communities in the West Central Ohio chapter during times of disaster. Eaton officials say they are excited to see their donation have an impact across the country.

In the meantime, North Carolina is facing power outages and record-breaking flooding. Overnight there were 80 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters open with more than 4,000 people. In South Carolina, 61 evacuation shelters were open overnight with more than 4,500 people. In Florida, many people have returned home but overnight there were 72 shelters open with more than 340 people seeking refuge. Evacuation shelters are transitioning to disaster shelters for people who can’t return home and kitchens are operating today to provide meals for those affected. In Georgia, 34 evacuation shelters were open with more than 4,500 people. As the storm moved north into Virginia, there were 25 people in a shelter overnight.

A total of more than 2,700 Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts. The Red Cross has also mobilized 133 response vehicles, three kitchens, and 97 trailers filled with water, ready-to-eat meals, shelter, and kitchen supplies, cleaning supplies, and comfort kits, insect repellant, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, coolers, and more.

The Red Cross is working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners to coordinate response efforts to ensure people receive the help they need as quickly as possible.

The Red Cross depends on donations to provide immediate relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Matthew by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 800.RED CROSS, or texting the word “MATTHEW” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Learn more about the Red Cross response to Hurricane Matthew here.