Just a reminder that Van Wert area communities have scheduled Halloween festivities at various times this weekend and into Monday.

Van Wert

Van Wert has four Halloween-themed events scheduled for today, beginning with a downtown Trick or Treat session that runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. In addition to treats, the event will also feature creatures created by local resident Judy Geary.

The annual Fall Fright Festival will be held at the Commercial Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until 2 this afternoon. The event includes food, games, pumpkin carving contest, and a costume judging.

Van Wert has scheduled the city’s trick or treat session for 4-6 p.m. today. Those handing out treats should put their porch lights on.

From 7 p.m.-midnight, Wassenberg Art Center will host its Mausoleum Masquerade festivities at the art center.

Convoy

The village will have its trick or treat session from 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 31, at the Convoy Fire Station. The Convoy Lions Club will also host its annual costume judging at 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Park Building, with refreshments served as well.

Grover Hill

Grover Hill Fire and EMS will sponsor trick or treating from 5-6:30 p.m. today, with a meal at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post served from 4:30-7:30 this evening, and a Halloween Parade scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (parade will line up at Grover Hill Elementary School). There will also be costume judging and games.

Middle Point

Middle Point will have trick or treating from 3-5 p.m. today, while a Halloween celebration will be held from 4:30-8 this evening at the Middle Point Community Building.

Ohio City

The village has scheduled trick or treat between 5 and 7 p.m. today, with a Halloween celebration running from 8-midnight at the Community Building, featuring the music of local band Section Ate, as well as homemade chili and sandwiches, and costume judging.

Willshire

The village will have trick or treating from 4-6 p.m. today.

Wren

The village of Wren has scheduled trick or treating for 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 30.