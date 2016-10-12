The officers of the Van Wert Area Photography Club believe that it has come to a fork in its historic journey and ask that all members and friends of the club attend the meeting this Thursday, October 13, 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St.

The eventual decision passed by the majority present that evening will determine which path the club must take and the mandates that will guide it along its way. Please make it a priority to let your opinions be known.

On another note, last Sunday John Blake pointed out to me that the flood picture published with last week’s article had to have been in the southwest part of Van Wert, not southeast as the caption read. I promptly checked the caption after church and am embarrassed to so say I goofed. I do know east from west — it had to have been a senior moment. I’ll try to be more careful. Thanks, John.