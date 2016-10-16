Alexis Teresa “Lexi” Bickle, 16, of Rockford, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the result of injuries sustained in an auto accident.

She was born July 27, 2000, in Van Wert, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Minch) Bickle, who both survive in Rockford.

Lexi was a junior at Parkway High School in Rockford and was very active in school activities. She was a member of the Parkway band, the school softball and basketball teams, FCCLA, the Grand Lake Softball League, and also played on a traveling softball team based in Rockford, the Rockford Rippers.

She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford.

Lexi had this contagious smile that everyone loved, and was compassionate and endearing to everyone she met. She also could be stubborn, which she got from both her mother and dad, and she had a big heart, which she got from her mom.

Lexi is giving life to others through the donation of her organs, again showing that she was such a generous, caring person.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a brother and his wife, Ryan and Brittany Bickle, and their son, Gage, of Ohio City; her maternal grandparents, Paul and Norma Minch of Portland, Indiana; paternal grandparents Bruce and Connie Bickle and Bart and Betty Sidle, all of Ohio City. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Her maternal grandfather, Ed Minch; and an aunt, Teresa Minch, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Father Ken Schnipke officiating. A memorial service will also be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with Pastor Dave Souers officiating.

Visitation is from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday until the time of the memorial service at the church.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department or the Alexis Bickle Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.