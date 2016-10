VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The annual Ladies’ Aid ham loaf and chicken breast supper, with all the trimmings, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5, a St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 6299 German Church Road in Ohio City.

Cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. There will also be carryout available, as well as a bake sale that day.