Van Wert independent news

Five people appeared for criminal hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with two people making plea changes in front of Judge Martin Burchfield.

Kevin Davies, 27, of Va Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

James Ramirez, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Nathan Egly, 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, denied violating both his bond and his treatment in lieu programs by consuming alcohol and by failing to report a drunk driving arrest to the probation office.

A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or commercial surety.

Robert Galloway Jr., 33, of Van Wert, had his bond modified to a personal surety bond, with the condition he have no contact with Angela Galloway. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 2.

Daniel Phinney, 21, of Delphos, waived his right to a speedy trial after requesting a postponement in his trial date so he could hire a new attorney.