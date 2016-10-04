Submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H Council is holding a fundraiser to support 4-H members attending camp and Junior Fair activities. The 4-H Council explores ideas, methods, and programs to strengthen the 4-H program throughout the county and works with and encourages the development of county young people.

The 4-H Council is offering pairs of Ohio State University home game football tickets. All seven home games are up for bid, with minimum bids set for each game as ticket prices vary for each game in cost.

Those wanting to participate must choose one of the following steps: Send a sealed bid to the Van Wert County Extension Office, c/o 4-H Council Fund Raiser, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891;

fax a bid to 419.238.3276; or email Heather Gottke at gottke.4@osu.edu. Bids must be received no later than 4 p.m. on the deadlines posted.

Bids must include name/business, contact person and phone number, game being bid on, and bid amount. Donations/purchase price of tickets is a tax deduction. This is a great opportunity to watch a top ranked college football team and support Van Wert County youth through the county 4-H program.

Home games still available include the following:

Saturday, November 5, vs. Nebraska (game starts at 8 p.m.). Bid deadline is October 28, and minimum bid is $300.

Saturday, November 26, vs. Michigan (game start TBA). Bid deadline is October 28, and minimum bid is $500.

Questions can be directed to the Van Wert County Extension office, 419.238.1214, or emailed to Heather at the above address.