topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

Van Wert independent news

Three people appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, including one arraignment on a drug-related charge.

Courthouse statue 5-2012Sergio Freire, 24, of St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin Burchfield released Freire on a personal surety bond and scheduled a pretrial conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Derrick Bennett, 27, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9.

Also appearing in court was Eric Kangas, 39, of Delphos, who waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial to allow more time to prepare his defense. Kangas, who is charged with escape, a felony of the second degree, was originally scheduled to go to trial on Thursday, October 27.

POSTED: 10/06/16 at 7:33 am. FILED UNDER: News