Van Wert independent news

Three people appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, including one arraignment on a drug-related charge.

Sergio Freire, 24, of St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin Burchfield released Freire on a personal surety bond and scheduled a pretrial conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Derrick Bennett, 27, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9.

Also appearing in court was Eric Kangas, 39, of Delphos, who waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial to allow more time to prepare his defense. Kangas, who is charged with escape, a felony of the second degree, was originally scheduled to go to trial on Thursday, October 27.