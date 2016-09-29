It was a wet, windy evening, but Van Wert High School football homecoming events went off as planned. Shown above is one of the floats that participated in the Homecoming Parade on Jefferson Street, which was followed by a pep rally in Fountain Park, featuring 2003 VWHS grad Craig Leon (right), a professional marathoner who has qualified for the past two Olympics trials. Below, these “lovely” cheerleaders rooted on their teams during the Junior-Senior Powder Puff Football Game, which followed the rally in Eggerss Stadium (a game photo is also on the Sports Page). photos by Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent