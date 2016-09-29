topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Sep. 29, 2016

It was a wet, windy evening, but Van Wert High School craig-leon-at-pep-rally-9-28-16football homecoming events went off as planned. Shown above is one of the floats that participated in the Homecoming Parade on Jefferson Street, which was followed by a pep rally in Fountain Park, featuring 2003 VWHS grad Craig Leon (right), a professional marathoner who has qualified for the past two Olympics trials. Below, these “lovely” cheerleaders rooted on their teams during the Junior-Senior Powder Puff Football Game, which followed the rally in Eggerss Stadium (a game photo is also on the Sports Page). photos by Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent

