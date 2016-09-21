United Way partnered with Purmort Brothers Insurance and Van Wert Athletics to sponsor their first “Campaign Kick-Off” football event at the Van Wert-Lima Shawnee game last Friday night. The evening’s event featured a “Kick for Cash” sponsored by Purmort Brothers. The winner of the halftime drawing attempted a field goal kick at the start of the third quarter. If the kick was successful they won $100 from Purmort Brothers. The second event was a drawing for two Ohio State vs. Indiana University football tickets that were donated for the event, which were won by Randy Agler. The total raised for the evening was $901, which will go towards the 2016 United Way campaign. The goal for this year is $475,000. Shown are (from the left) United Way assistant Amanda Miller, Purmort Brothers CEO Michele Purmort Mooney, Purmort Brothers CFO/COO Leah Purmort Treece, United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, Campaign Chair Mark Verville, and Van Wert Athletic Director Craig Hershey. (United Way photo)