The American Red Cross urges the community to give blood and platelets this fall to help restock the shelves following a significant summer shortage to ensure an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

Through the first two weeks of September, the Red Cross is down more than 10,000 donations from what is needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for emergencies large and small. Declines in donations can lead to blood shortages and make it difficult to meet patient needs should a disaster or emergency occur.

“September is National Preparedness Month and we urge eligible donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager of the Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region. “Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition like sickle cell disease, a routine surgery, a traumatic accident or a large-scale disaster, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives. Red Cross blood and platelet donors play an important role in helping communities be prepared for all kinds of emergencies.”

Donors of all blood types are needed as blood products continue to be distributed to hospitals almost as quickly as donations come in. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800.733.2767. Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce wait times.

Local blood donation opportunities include the following: