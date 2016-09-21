Print for later

Lender US LLC to Vincent Wagoner, inlot 226, Convoy.

Estate of Berneice A. Davis to Wilfred C. Davis, portion of sections 25, 35, Ridge Township.

Estate of Marilyn L. Karst to Jack E. Karst, portion of section 1, Pleasant Township.

Mary A. Ricker to Reclaimed Housing LLC, portion of inlots 24, 25, Convoy.

Glenn T. Markley and Dorothy Mason-Marley to Kris Markley, lot 253, Van Wert subdivision.

Michael E. Springer and Belinda Springer to Shyanne Nichole Krush, portion of lot 8-9, Van Wert subdivision.

Julia A. Rupert, Julia A. Black, Thomas J. Rupert, and Julie A. Black to Julia A. Rupert and Thomas J. Rupert, inlot 3485, Van Wert.

Estate of Anthony G. Freehand to Lynne R. Freeland and Lynne R. Freeland, inlot 2869, Van Wert.

Christopher T. Crosby Family Trust and Kristina L. Crosby Family Trust to Kristen R. Dunlap, lot 241-7, portion of lot 241-6, Van Wert subdivision.

Brooke R. Lancey to Luis A. Ortiz and Donna S. Lee, inlot 1526, Van Wert.

Scott R. Elwer and Christina M. Elwer to Robert N. Bender and Betina Bender, portion of section 35, Washington Township.

Robert N. Bender and Betina Bender to Louis E. King and Nancy M. King, portion of section 36, Washington Township (lot 2, Hickory Meadows subdivision).

Sheryl Ann Carr and Sheryl A. Carr to Vicki D. Harbaugh, portion of inlots 302, 300, Ohio City.

Shawn W. Gerdeman, Shawn William Gerdeman, Elizabeth A. Gerdeman, Elizabeth Gerdeman, and Elizabeth A. Knapke to Gerdeman Land & Cattle LLC, portion of sections 30, 29, 33, Washington Township, portion of sections 25, 15, 10, Ridge Township.

Don G. Thomas and Mary Ellen Thomas to Good Choice Rental Homes Ltd., portion of inlot 2095, Van Wert.

Marvin Woodruff and Patricia Woodruff to Brian C. Burckholter and Joyce A. Burkholter, portion of section 5, York Township.

Estate of Dennis Lowell Figley and estate of Dennis L. Figley to Dennis L. Figley Jr., David T. Figley, Kimberly s. Figley, and Daniel P. Figley, portion of inlot 1106, Van Wert.

Estate of F. Imogene Hughes to Dennis E. Pearson, lots 7-6, 7-7, Van Wert subdivision.

Estate of Don M. Doster to Cheryl Doster, portion of outlot 146, Van Wert.

Cheryl J. Cooper and Gary A. Cooper to Integrity Real Estate LLC, portion of inlot 1084, Van Wert.

Estate of Esther E. Spridgeon to Jennifer M. Stemen, inlot 229, Middle Point.

Alyssa M. Young to Steven B. Sanderson, inlot 3219, Van Wert, portion of outlot 105-2, Van Wert.

Roger L. Kiracofe to Joshua L. Kiracofe, portion of section 6, Ridge Township (lots 7 and 8 Sarah R. Kanan subdivision).

Samantha K. Slone, Samantha K. Spearman, Charles E. Slone, S.K. Stone to Samantha K. Slone, inlot 3435, Van Wert.

Blue Stream Dairy LLC to Convoy Dairy LLC, portion of section 17, Tully township.

Blue Stream Dairy LLC to Convoy Real Estate LLC, portion of sections 17, 16, Tully Township.

Ohio Decorative Products LLC to Convoy Real Estate LLC, portion of section 9, Tully Township.