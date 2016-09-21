VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview High School Principal Brad Mendenhall announced Tuesday that senior Nicholas Motycka has been named a Commended Student for the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A letter of commendation will be presented to Motycka by the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2017 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 competition by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for the NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role they place in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”