The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District reminds local residents that milkweed pod collection remains ongoing to help stem the decrease in monarch butterflies in Ohio.

Pollinator species are experiencing population declines across the United States. In particular, the monarch butterfly has drastically declined here in Ohio and in the wintering grounds of Mexico.

In response to this decline, the Ohio Division of Wildlife and other partners have created the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) to educate the public and help create beneficial habitat to pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.

OPHI formed after the 2014 petition to list the monarch as federally endangered or threatened. The group’s primary focus is to find opportunities and other partners to assist in the efforts to create habitat.

To help foster the creation of habitat for the monarch butterfly, OPHI, in cooperation with Ohio Soil & Water Conservation districts, is organizing a statewide milkweed pod collection this year, which is running now through October 30.

Milkweed is essential to the survival of monarch butterflies in Ohio and Ohio is a priority area for monarchs. The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring. During September and October, Ohioans are encouraged to collect milkweed pods from established plants and drop them off at the nearest pod collection station (at the Van Wert SWCD).

The majority of Ohio counties have a milkweed pod collection station, with most of them located at the county SWCD office. Ohio residents can find the location of their local SWCD office at http://www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/SWC/SearchLocal SWCD.aspx.

To collect the seed ponds from a milkweed plant it is best to pick them when they are dry and gray or brown in color. If the center seams pop with gentle pressure, the pods are ready to be picked. It is best to collect pods in paper bags or paper grocery sacks. Mark on the sack the county the milkweed came from, date/time, and, if other than common milkweed; which species of milkweed was collected.

Avoid using plastic bags because they attract moisture. Store seeds in a cool, dry area until they can be delivered to a pod collection area. Harvesting pods from milkweed plants does not have any effect on the population of milkweed in established areas.

All milkweed pods collected during this time will be processed by OPHI partners and all of the seed collected will be used to establish new plantings and create additional habitat for the monarch butterfly throughout Ohio.

When collecting milkweed pods, wear appropriate clothing, while it is recommended that people wear disposable gloves when picking and handling pods. Contact the local SWCD office with questions at 419.238.9591.