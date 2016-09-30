Louis J. “Louie” Conner, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at Hamilton Medical Center in Georgia.

He was born April 17, 1938, in Lima to Milo and Edna (Buttler) Conner, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by three sons, Charles Conner of Georgia, Gregory Conner of Ottoville, and Terry (Rebecca) Conner of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; two daughters, Connie (Bruce) Banks of Chatsworth, Georgia, and Shelia Conner of St. Paul, Minnesota; eight grandsons; a granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Conner.

Funeral services will be at noon Monday, October 3, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.