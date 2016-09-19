topamax recall


The Crestview Lady Knights volleyball team “turned its season around” Saturday morning as they defeated both Antwerp and Kalida in a tri-meet. It took the Knights three games to take down both Antwerp and Kalida. Scores against the Lady Archers were 17-25. 25-23, and 25-23. Scores for the match against Kalida were 25-15, 20-25, and 25-20.

Leading the way for the Knights against Antwerp were the following:

  • Serving – Katie McClure, 14/14; Lexi Gregory, 12/12 with one ace; Maci Baker and Syd Bowen, each 8/8
  • Hitting – Ally McCoy, 8 kills; Gregory, McClure, and Baker, five kills each; Ashley Dealey, 3 kills
  • Setting – Abby Bagley, 24 assists
  • Digs – Lyvia Black, 13 digs; Gregory, 11 digs; and McClure, 8 digs

Leading the way for Crestview against the Lady Wildcats were the following:

  • Serving – Bagley, 15/15; McClure, 18/19 with 2 aces; and Gregory, 9/10 with 1 ace
  • Hitting – McCoy and Gregory, 6 kills each; McClure, 5 kills; and Baker, 3 kills.
  • Setting – Bagley, 20 assists
  • Digs – Black, 14 digs; Gregory, 12 digs; McClure, 8 digs; and Bowen, 7 digs

Crestview is now 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the Northwest Conference. The Knights will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Delphos Jefferson in league play.

The Crestview junior varsity team is now 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Knight JVs defeated both Antwerp and Kalida. Scores vs. Antwerp were 17-25, 25-20, and 25-10. Scores against Kalida were 25-16, 21-25, and 25-18.

