The 4th graders have been busy learning about government and the rights and responsibilities of US citizens. Students ventured through a simulation in which they had to ‘purchase’ supplies to complete tasks for their country. The first attempt was without any leaders or constitution. The tasks not completed represented real life events, such as having enough fish to feed your country to being homeless. Classes only got four to five tasks completed. After discussing what went well and what needed changed, the classes amended their constitutions. The second run of the simulation was so much better with each class doubling the number of tasks completed! Wouldn’t it be great if our country was able to thrive and prosper this easily just like our students’ countries? It is going to be a great year!

Congratulations to our Students of the Month for September. These students were chosen because they show INTEGRITY in their daily lives. They are: Carson Fox – 7th grade; Hanna Young – 8th grade; Madelyn Dunn – 9th grade; Alexandra Stawser – 10th grade; Frankie Carey – 11th grade; and Katlyn Wendel – 12th grade.