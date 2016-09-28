VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, would like to remind everyone of its upcoming “all-you-can-eat” Fish and Tenderloin Dinner to be held at the lodge building this Saturday, October 1, from 5-7 p.m. or until the food is gone.

Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for kids 5-8, while kids under 5 are free.

The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend.