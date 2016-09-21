Cougar golfers fall to WBL leader Wapak
Van Wert independent sports
WAPAKONETA — The Van Wert Cougars traveled to Redskin territory last evening to take on Wapakoneta, the Western Buckeye league leaders. Wapak showed its talent by defeating the Cougars by a score of 166-188.
Leading the Cougars in scoring was Jared Hernandez with a 43, while a pair of 48s were carded by Colton Deschner and Zach Lyvers. Rounding out the scoring was Austin Bissonette with a 49.
Medalist honors went to Jared Miller and runner-up honors to Logan Miller of Wapakoneta.
The Cougars end their regular season play with a record of 3-6, and return to action Thursday for the Western Buckeye League tournament at Hidden Creek Golf Course, hosted by Lima Bath.
