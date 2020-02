Mendenhall wins weekly award

Lincolnview junior basketball player Annie Mendenhall is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Mendenhall, who was nominated by head coach Kyle Williams, is one of the team’s leading three point shooters and rebounders and holds a 3.84 grade point average in the classroom. She also plays softball for the Lady Lancers. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent