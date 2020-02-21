Girls sectional title game previews

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview will play for girls basketball sectional championships on Saturday. Below are brief previews of each game.

Division II at Spencerville

Van Wert vs. Bath

No. 8 seed Van Wert (7-16) will face No. 2 seed Bath (19-2) at 1 p.m. at Spencerville High School. The two teams played in the regular season finale on February 13, with Bath recording a 61-42 win. The Wildkittens converted 20-23 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert is averaging 38.6 points per game and allows 45 points per game. Jaylyn Rickard is the team leader in points, averaging 7.2 per game, followed by Sofi Houg (6.8), Kyra Welch (6.2) and Jamison Clouse (5.6). Clouse also averages 6.4 rebounds per game.

No individual statistics were available for Bath but in the regular season matchup against Van Wert, Ruby Bolon scored 20, Chandler Clark scored 13 and Madelyn Renner scored 12. As a team, the Wildkittens average 51 points per game and allow just 31 to opposing teams.

The winner between Van Wert and Bath will advance to the Division II district semifinals and will face St. Marys Memorial or Defiance at 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Paulding High School.

Keys to victory from coach Hannah Phlipot: “Defensively, we must control the tempo of the game and be disciplined in the half court. Bath likes to play fast, so we must work to slow them down and force them to take contested shots. They shot 26-29 from the line in our first meeting. It is pivotal that we play solid, disciplined defense and limit our fouling. Offensively, we hope to use our size as an advantage. If we are able to score from the inside it is going to open up the outside shot for our guards.”

Division IV at Paulding

Lincolnview vs. Ottoville

In the first game on Saturday (6:15 p.m.), No. 11 seed Lincolnview (5-18) will face No. 2 seed Ottoville (13-9). The Lady Lancers advanced to the sectional championship game with a 61-34 win over Hilltop, while Ottoville had a bye.

Lincolnview averages 40.2 points and allows 47.7 points per game. Kendall Bollenbacher averages 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Brianna Ebel averages 7.8 points per contest, followed by Lana Carey (6.2 ppg) and Jordan Decker (5.7 ppg).

Ottoville averages 44.8 points per game and is led by Nicole Knippen, who averages 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Jocelyn Geise averages 7.0 points per game, while Alexa Honingford averages 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The two teams met on November 30, with Ottoville winning 49-40.

Keys to victory from coach Kyle Williams: “For us to be successful we have to be able to handle whatever type of pressure they decide to bring at us and limit our turnovers. We have to be able to knock down open shots. These last few games we have been shooting the ball well and that needs to continue. Also, We need to be able to rebound like we have been the last couple of games. If we do the little things I am very confident in our teams ability.”

Keys to victory from Ottoville coach Michelle Leach: “Defensive intensity

and we must limit turnovers and take care of the basketball.”

Crestview vs. Edon

Saturday’s second game will feature No. 3 seed Crestview (14-9) and No. 7 seed Edon (11-12). Crestview advanced with a 48-33 win over Ayersville, while Edon defeated Edgerton 44-32.

The Lady Knights have won eight of the last nine games and are averaging 51.7 points per game, while allowing 41.4 points outing. Lexi Gregory leads the team with a 14 point per game scoring average, followed by Olivia Cunningham (10.8 ppg), Bailey Gregory (9.7 ppg) and Kylie Etzler (6.0 ppg). Laci McCoy is the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 5.3 boards per game.

Edon averages 39.8 points and gives up 38.3 points per game. Individual statistics were not available.

Keys to victory from head coach Mark Gregory: “We have to continue to be unselfish on offense and defense and continue to rebound the basketball. That has been the keys for us. Our girls have bought in to their roles on the team and have been great teammates.”