VWAPAF Board names Thompson new Box Office director

New Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Box Office Director Quincy Thompson. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF) announces the appointment of Quincy Thompson as Box Office director. As such, Thompson is in charge of ticket sales for all Van Wert Live events at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Grandstand.

“The VWAPAF Board and staff were seeking an individual who embodied energy and excellence in customer service,” said NPAC Executive Director Tafi Stober. “Quincy’s professional experience at managing deadlines, implementing change, and managing workflow, all while projecting a very positive personal brand, make her a perfect fit within our continuous improvement environment.”



Thompson joins the VWAPAF team of professionals at a time when Box Office innovations are underway. Entertainment seekers will now see the Van Wert Live brand emerge with a new online presence and new ticketing platform for all Niswonger and Grandstand events presented by the VWAPAF. Digital ticketing with convenient print-at-home options and on-site device scanning will now be an option for patrons.

Thompson said she welcomes the opportunity to guide patrons through the ticketing process as the Box Office adapts to new technology.

“This community sets my heart on fire. My strong desire to contribute to the region through the performing arts is an extension of that pride,” Thompson said. “It is a distinct honor as the Box Office director to be able to play a role in the entertainment we provide to the region. The vibrancy Van Wert exudes is awe-inspiring.

“The entertainment at the Niswonger has produced energy that is contagious and compels people to travel for miles to experience,” Thompson added. “It is my personal goal to ensure that experience in Van Wert exceeds expectations.

“As the concert venues and offerings grow to include a broader audience, I am eager to be behind the scenes helping patrons select their perfect seat to adventure,” she noted.

The mission of the VWAPAF is to make Van Wert the entertainment destination of Ohio. The Van Wert Live brand is the identity that represents concerts presented by the VWAPAF at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center venue, as well as the Fairgrounds Grandstand and Fountain Park.



“Quincy Thompson has a bright and beautiful personality that reflects the warm nature of Van Wert. We are a welcoming community and I cannot think of a more fitting individual to be the face and voice of Van Wert to our residents and guests,” said VWAPAF Board Chairman Gary Taylor. “We are poised for growth as we reach out to new audiences through the programming of new venues. Quincy is a dynamic part of this vision.”

The Van Wert Live (VWAPAF) Business Office is located in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.