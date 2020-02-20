Village plans Bicentennial Queen Pageant

VW independent/submitted information

ROCKFORD — The village of Rockford is celebrating its 200th birthday this year. In recognition of this milestone, the village has announced its Bicentennial Queen Pageant.

The pageant will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26, in the Parkway High School Auditorium.

This opportunity is only available to female students residing in the Parkway Local School District.

The Bicentennial Committee encourages all junior and senior age girls, including home schooled students, to participate. This will be a great opportunity to express one’s self and earn some awards.

Categories for the pageant include: interview, talent, evening gown, and essay.

Applications may be picked up at the Parkway High School office or at the Rockford Village office. Applications must be completed and returned by March 23 to: Rockford Village Office, P.O. Box 282, Rockford, OH 45882.

There will be multiple prizes awarded. The queen will be awarded $500, courtesy of Shanes Crossing Historical Society and the first runner-up will be awarded $150 in prizes from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. In addition, there will be prizes for the People’s Choice Award.

Only the first 12 applicants are guaranteed a spot in the pageant.