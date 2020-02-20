United Way gives to Synergy

United Way of Van Wert County recently made a donation of $750 to Synergy Learning Center in Van Wert. The money was given from New Initiative funds that provide one-time money for a new project or program and will be used as part of Synergy’s awards and incentives program. Shown are United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith and Synergy students Chris Runyon of Van Wert, Ethan Kremer of Antwerp, Coyote Sharp of Lincolnview, Daisy Dix of Paulding, Isaac Schott of Van Wert, and Cailynn Scarberry of Wayne Trace. photo provided