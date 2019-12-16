Terel Christine (Arnett) Dias

Terel Christine (Arnett) Dias, 30, of Latty, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 12, 1989, in Paulding, the daughter of Fred Arnett of Haviland and Tonette (McDonald) Arnett of Paulding. On April 19, 2017, she married Devin J. Dias, and he survives in Latty.

Terel most recently worked at Van Wert Health and was a stay-at-home mom. She was a 2007 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Indiana-Purdue University at Fort Wayne. Terel enjoyed gardening, couponing, and listening to live music; but, most importantly, she loved being a mother to her two daughters, Zoey Ryann Dias and Aubree Christine Dias.

She is also survived by her sister, Shawna (Logan) Dias of Haviland; her stepmother, Lisa Arnett of Haviland; and a stepsister, Andrea Schlueter of Paulding.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Monica Kleman officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Blue Creek Cemetery in Haviland.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.