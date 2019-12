‘Light Jazz Christmas’

“Light Jazz Christmas” is the theme for a Christmas service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church this Thursday, December 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. Come relax and celebrate Christmas and enjoy pie and coffee afterwards. The church is located at the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert. See the church website for more information at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com. photo provided