Knights drop close one to Ft. Recovery

Van Wert independent sports

FORT RECOVERY — Kalen Etzler finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, but Fort Recovery slipped by Crestview 49-48 on Saturday.

The loss dropped the Knights to 1-4 on the season, while the Indians improved to 4-1.

Each team scored 17 in the first quarter, then Crestview outscored Fort Recovery 11-6 in the second period for a 28-23 halftime lead. However, the Indians gained ground in the third quarter with a 13-9 scoring advantage to trail by just one, 37-36 entering the final period. That’s where the Indians won the game with a 13-11 scoring edge.

Crestview had a big rebounding advantage, 28-14, but also finished with 15 turnovers, compared to six for Fort Recovery.

In addition to Etzler, Carson Kreischer finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Gavin Etzler totaled eight points, including a pair of triples. Grant Knapke led Fort Recovery with 13 points.

The Knights will travel to Fort Jennings on Tuesday, then will host undefeated Bluffton on Friday.