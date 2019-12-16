C’view Class of 1984 reunion

The Crestview High School Class of 1984 recently celebrated its 35-year class reunion. Members of the class met at the Convoy Fox Hunters on November 2. The Reunion Committee consisted of Julie Sheets, Teresa Klinker, and Kevin Imler. A raffle was held, raising $220 to donate to students at Crestview in need of financial assistance for upcoming class trips. Raffle winners included Lynette Braun, Matt Greulach, and Paul Dutton. Classmates unable to attend may contact Julie (Miller) Sheets at jasheets25@gmail.com to update their contact information. Class members shown include (front row, from the left) Julie (Comer) Voisard, Lynette (Vonderau) Braun, Rhonda Walker, Staci Howell, Deanna (Delorme) Murguia, Kathy (Wortman) Overmyer, Amy (Wendel) Dunlop, Teresa (Thomas) Klinker, Michelle (Hoverman) Hohman; (middle row) Rhonda (McNall) Crisenbery, Kurt Conn, Randy Sowers, Steve Richardson, Paul Dutton, Julie (Miller) Sheets, Rod Price, Matt Greulach, Ronalee (Buffenbarger) Blauvelt, Julie Smith; (back row) Nick Miller, Dan Bauer, Troy Lautzenheiser, Dave Bowen, Kent Rolsten, Rod Klinger, John Bauer. Present but not pictured: Lori (Harting) Hile. photo provided