2 people killed in fatal crash, VW woman seriously hurt

Two people were killed in an accident that occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Liberty Union and Van Wert Willshire roads. VWCSO photo

Van Wert independent

Two people were killed in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon that also involved a local woman.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said that Eric Mwamba, no age listed, of Lexington, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, of injuries received in the crash, which occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Also injured in the crash was Cynthia Schumm of rural Van Wert.

According to investigating deputies, Mwamba was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion south on Liberty Union Road and failed to stop at the intersection with Van Wert Willshire Road. Schumm’s 2015 Ford Edge SUV, which was eastbound on Van Wert Willshire Road, then hit the Fusion in the passenger side. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and came to rest on the east side of Liberty Union Road. Both were towed from the scene.

A passenger in Mwamba’s vehicle, Laetitia Tchamala of Haltom City, Texas, also suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. Her body was then transported to Van Wert Health.

Schumm sustained serious injuries and was taken to Van Wert Health by the Van Wert Fire Department EMS. She was later transferred to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by life-flight helicopter.

According to Sheriff Riggenbach, the accident remains under investigation at this time. Assisting deputies at the scene were Ohio City Fire and EMS personnel and Van Wert Fire and EMS personnel.